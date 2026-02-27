TCW Flexible Income ETF $FLXR Shares Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,441 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of TCW Flexible Income ETF worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Darden Wealth Group Inc acquired a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLXR stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Dividend Announcement

TCW Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%.

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

