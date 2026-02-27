Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 23,154.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,362 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 51.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,946,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,191,000 after purchasing an additional 724,540 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $73.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 25,472 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $1,806,219.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 961,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,164,506.62. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 10,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $695,893.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,694.27. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,857,069. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.65.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

