Zacks Research Upgrades Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) to “Strong-Buy”

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler Truck has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTRUY

Daimler Truck Trading Up 0.6%

About Daimler Truck

DTRUY opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

(Get Free Report)

Daimler Truck AG is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, specializing in the design, production and distribution of trucks, buses and powertrain components. The company operates through a diversified brand portfolio that includes Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, BharatBenz and Thomas Built Buses. Its product range covers heavy-duty, medium-duty and light-duty trucks, as well as a variety of bus models for urban and intercity transportation.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Daimler Truck offers a suite of services aimed at fleet management and uptime optimization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.