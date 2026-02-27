Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $21.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.3750.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $26.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

In other Sprout Social news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $79,361.90. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto bought 93,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 875,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,338,981.52. The trade was a 12.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 399.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Sprout Social by 2,754.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 10.59%.The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.68 million. Sprout Social has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance beat — Sprout reported non?GAAP EPS of $0.20 (beat) and revenue of $120.9M (beat), and management guided Q1 FY2026 EPS to $0.150–0.160 and FY2026 EPS to $0.880–0.970, well above Street consensus — a primary driver of the stock move. Sprout Social (SPT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Q4 results and guidance beat — Sprout reported non?GAAP EPS of $0.20 (beat) and revenue of $120.9M (beat), and management guided Q1 FY2026 EPS to $0.150–0.160 and FY2026 EPS to $0.880–0.970, well above Street consensus — a primary driver of the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress and enterprise expansion — revenue +13% YoY, RPO +15%, and ~22% growth in subscription revenue from customers with ?$30K ARR; management set a Rule?of?40 non?GAAP target (30%) by Q4 2027, signalling a clear margin and growth roadmap. Sprout Social Targets 30% Non?GAAP Rule of 40 by Q4 2027

Operational progress and enterprise expansion — revenue +13% YoY, RPO +15%, and ~22% growth in subscription revenue from customers with ?$30K ARR; management set a Rule?of?40 non?GAAP target (30%) by Q4 2027, signalling a clear margin and growth roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Profitability & cash flow improving — non?GAAP net income was $11.6M and non?GAAP operating income rose, with cash & equivalents about $95M and positive free cash flow in Q4, giving flexibility for investments in AI and enterprise sales.

Profitability & cash flow improving — non?GAAP net income was $11.6M and non?GAAP operating income rose, with cash & equivalents about $95M and positive free cash flow in Q4, giving flexibility for investments in AI and enterprise sales. Neutral Sentiment: Product/AI initiatives and market recognition — launch of Trellis (AI agent) and strong G2/IDC placements support longer?term differentiation, but monetization timing remains to be proven. Sprout Social Q4 Slide Deck / Press Release

Product/AI initiatives and market recognition — launch of Trellis (AI agent) and strong G2/IDC placements support longer?term differentiation, but monetization timing remains to be proven. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and price targets vary — recent targets have been reset lower post?restructuring/transition; median targets remain above current levels for some firms, which can support upside if execution continues.

Analyst coverage and price targets vary — recent targets have been reset lower post?restructuring/transition; median targets remain above current levels for some firms, which can support upside if execution continues. Negative Sentiment: GAAP losses and retention headwinds — the company still reported a GAAP net loss (-$10.7M) and dollar?based net retention fell to 100% from 104%, indicating some churn/upsell pressure that could limit upside if not reversed.

GAAP losses and retention headwinds — the company still reported a GAAP net loss (-$10.7M) and dollar?based net retention fell to 100% from 104%, indicating some churn/upsell pressure that could limit upside if not reversed. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional activity — Quiver data shows notable insider sales and some large institutional position reductions, which may create short?term selling pressure or signal differing confidence levels among larger holders. Quiver Quant Coverage

Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social’s platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company’s product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

