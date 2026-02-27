Comparing Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) & Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass -145.99% -343.41% -39.70% Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Society Pass and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 2 0 1 1 2.25 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Society Pass presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,857.41%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Society Pass has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Society Pass shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Society Pass and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $7.11 million 0.81 -$10.23 million ($2.43) -0.31 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $890,000.00 16.18 -$7.58 million N/A N/A

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Society Pass.

Summary

Society Pass beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services; and cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. In addition, it provides financial education services through financial investment educational platform, which offers global securities market, basic securities knowledge, fundamental analysis, and technical analysis courses; and flexible employment service by providing recruitment outsourcing services for employer's permanent staff hires. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

