Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 20,102 ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

More ON Semiconductor News

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big AI/quantum hardware headlines lifted investor appetite for industrial tech and chip suppliers — IonQ’s strong Q4 and bullish 2026 guidance are driving optimism for compute and specialized-hardware demand, which can indirectly support semiconductor suppliers over time. IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Stock Rises on Q4 2025 Earnings

Big AI/quantum hardware headlines lifted investor appetite for industrial tech and chip suppliers — IonQ’s strong Q4 and bullish 2026 guidance are driving optimism for compute and specialized-hardware demand, which can indirectly support semiconductor suppliers over time. Positive Sentiment: Early-stage AI infrastructure activity continues — JetScale AI’s oversubscribed seed round signals sustained demand for cloud/AI optimization software and services that ultimately increase spend on data?center hardware and chips. JetScale AI Raises Oversubscribed $5.4M Seed Funding Round

Early-stage AI infrastructure activity continues — JetScale AI’s oversubscribed seed round signals sustained demand for cloud/AI optimization software and services that ultimately increase spend on data?center hardware and chips. Neutral Sentiment: Crypto and consumer app product news (Telegram wallet vaults for BTC/ETH/USDT) are market-positive for software/platform plays but have limited direct impact on auto/analog power and sensor chips that drive most of ON’s revenue. Telegram’s in-app crypto wallet to offer yield on Bitcoin, Ether and USDt

Crypto and consumer app product news (Telegram wallet vaults for BTC/ETH/USDT) are market-positive for software/platform plays but have limited direct impact on auto/analog power and sensor chips that drive most of ON’s revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarterly results across multiple sectors continue to move sentiment day-to-day; these are macro/market drivers rather than ON-specific catalysts. PENN NATIONAL GAMING (PENN) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings

Mixed quarterly results across multiple sectors continue to move sentiment day-to-day; these are macro/market drivers rather than ON-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: No fresh company news plus the stock’s recent run-up leaves room for profit-taking. ON’s most recent quarter (reported Feb. 9) showed a slight EPS beat but revenue down ~11% Y/Y and only steady Q1 guidance — together with a high trailing valuation (very high P/E) that increases sensitivity to any slowdown in demand. This mix helps explain why shares are drifting lower today.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 2.2%

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,176,341.20. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,600. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON Semiconductor

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.