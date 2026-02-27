Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 20,102 ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Big AI/quantum hardware headlines lifted investor appetite for industrial tech and chip suppliers — IonQ’s strong Q4 and bullish 2026 guidance are driving optimism for compute and specialized-hardware demand, which can indirectly support semiconductor suppliers over time. IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Stock Rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Early-stage AI infrastructure activity continues — JetScale AI’s oversubscribed seed round signals sustained demand for cloud/AI optimization software and services that ultimately increase spend on data?center hardware and chips. JetScale AI Raises Oversubscribed $5.4M Seed Funding Round
- Neutral Sentiment: Crypto and consumer app product news (Telegram wallet vaults for BTC/ETH/USDT) are market-positive for software/platform plays but have limited direct impact on auto/analog power and sensor chips that drive most of ON’s revenue. Telegram’s in-app crypto wallet to offer yield on Bitcoin, Ether and USDt
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarterly results across multiple sectors continue to move sentiment day-to-day; these are macro/market drivers rather than ON-specific catalysts. PENN NATIONAL GAMING (PENN) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: No fresh company news plus the stock’s recent run-up leaves room for profit-taking. ON’s most recent quarter (reported Feb. 9) showed a slight EPS beat but revenue down ~11% Y/Y and only steady Q1 guidance — together with a high trailing valuation (very high P/E) that increases sensitivity to any slowdown in demand. This mix helps explain why shares are drifting lower today.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,176,341.20. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,600. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.
ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.
ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.
