16,803 Shares in Flex Ltd. $FLEX Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 19.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,314,000 after acquiring an additional 211,046 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at $397,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 target price on Flex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Flex Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $1,310,689.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 143,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,057.69. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $719,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,739.43. This represents a 26.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

