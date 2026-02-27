24,450 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 7,220,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 962,910 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 171,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 350,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 83,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.4%

CNP stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

