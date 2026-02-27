Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 17,925 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,925 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,344.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,040 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 474,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 141,004 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.75. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $102.93.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.33%.The firm had revenue of $238.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Gerald M. Blumenstock sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $271,421.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,413.06. This trade represents a 13.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,160. The trade was a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,034 shares of company stock worth $523,522 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

