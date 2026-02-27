10,782 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.11 and a 1-year high of $197.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.02 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.82.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company’s flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

