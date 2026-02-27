Sanjay Shetty Acquires 810 Shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) insider Sanjay Shetty acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. This represents a 7.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Humana stock opened at $186.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.61 and a 52-week high of $315.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 36.05%.

Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: Humana insider Sanjay Shetty purchased 810 shares at about $185.21, increasing his stake ~7.5% — a classic signal of insider confidence that can support near?term sentiment. Insider Buying

Insider buying: Humana insider Sanjay Shetty purchased 810 shares at about $185.21, increasing his stake ~7.5% — a classic signal of insider confidence that can support near?term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: CenterWell expansion: Humana’s CenterWell acquired a Florida primary-care network, expanding its direct-care footprint and supporting longer?term membership and care?coordination strategies that investors reward. Acquisition Article

CenterWell expansion: Humana’s CenterWell acquired a Florida primary-care network, expanding its direct-care footprint and supporting longer?term membership and care?coordination strategies that investors reward. Positive Sentiment: Dividend + institutional inflows: The company declared a quarterly dividend (annualized ~$3.54, ~2.0% yield) and filings show large institutional buying from groups like Capital International, MFS and Norges Bank — both items support demand for the stock. MarketBeat Humana

Dividend + institutional inflows: The company declared a quarterly dividend (annualized ~$3.54, ~2.0% yield) and filings show large institutional buying from groups like Capital International, MFS and Norges Bank — both items support demand for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Investor presentation scheduled: CEO Jim Rechtin and CFO Celeste Mellet will present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on March 10; management commentary could move the shares depending on tone and new disclosures. Conference Notice

Investor presentation scheduled: CEO Jim Rechtin and CFO Celeste Mellet will present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on March 10; management commentary could move the shares depending on tone and new disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: Local operations/profile piece: A regional profile on Humana Group Benefits in San Antonio highlights relationship-driven growth but is unlikely to move the stock materially. Local Profile

Local operations/profile piece: A regional profile on Humana Group Benefits in San Antonio highlights relationship-driven growth but is unlikely to move the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and cuts: Barclays cut its price target to $176 and kept an equal?weight rating; other shops (Zacks, Leerink, Weiss) have issued cautious or negative notes — analyst tone is pressuring sentiment and caps upside. Barclays PT Cut

Analyst downgrades and cuts: Barclays cut its price target to $176 and kept an equal?weight rating; other shops (Zacks, Leerink, Weiss) have issued cautious or negative notes — analyst tone is pressuring sentiment and caps upside. Negative Sentiment: Zacks / peer comparison: Zacks’ commentary and comparative pieces argue UnitedHealth (UNH) has better upside given scale versus Humana, and Zacks moved to a more bearish stance — a headwind for investors seeking sector winners. Zacks Comparison

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Humana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.48.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

