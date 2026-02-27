FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $849.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $875.63 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $894.93. The company has a market cap of $236.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $721.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.20.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.