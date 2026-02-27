FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period.
Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share, payable April 14, signalling management confidence in cash flow and increasing yield appeal for income-focused investors. Assessing GE Vernova (GEV) Valuation After Dividend Hike Upgrades And AI Power Demand Tailwinds
- Positive Sentiment: AI-driven power demand narrative: multiple outlets and analysts highlight accelerating orders and backlog tied to data-center and industrial electrification, which supports revenue and margin upside expectations. (See Forbes / Fool coverage cited below.) Why GE Vernova Is The Market’s New Favorite Energy Play
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsements and coverage — Jim Cramer reiterated his positive view on GEV, keeping retail attention and potential flows into the name. Jim Cramer on GE Vernova: “I Still Like It”
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest declined ~14.7% in February to ~6.06M shares (?2.3% of float), lowering the risk of short-driven volatility and reducing immediate bearish pressure. (Data release)
- Neutral Sentiment: AI trade context: broader market notes that the AI theme extends beyond chips into industrials and small-caps — helpful context for GEV but dependent on sustained AI capex across customers. The AI Trade Is Alive and Living in Industrials, Small-Caps, and Asia
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and concentration risk: GEV is trading at a high P/E (~49x) and elevated PEG, reflecting strong expectations; any slowdown in orders or margin pressure could trigger sharp multiple contraction.
- Negative Sentiment: Critical/contrarian analysis flags risks and valuation questions that could weigh on sentiment if echoed by larger sell-side reports. GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Critical Analysis
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GE Vernova Price Performance
GEV stock opened at $875.63 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $894.93. The company has a market cap of $236.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $721.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.20.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.
The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.
