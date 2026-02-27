FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Invests $6.99 Million in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 178,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,988,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.23% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,135,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,463,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 183,859 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3,414.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 185,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 990,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,869,000 after purchasing an additional 149,287 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 143,052 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of XYLD opened at $40.85 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3412 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

