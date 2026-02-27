Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $237.59 Million

Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Wrapped HYPE has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Wrapped HYPE has a market cap of $237.59 million and $77.56 million worth of Wrapped HYPE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HYPE token can currently be bought for about $28.20 or 0.00042692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,009.48 or 1.00285595 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,420.48 or 1.00546785 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped HYPE Profile

Wrapped HYPE’s total supply is 8,424,578 tokens. Wrapped HYPE’s official website is hyperliquid.xyz. Wrapped HYPE’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx.

Wrapped HYPE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the HyperEVM platform. Wrapped HYPE has a current supply of 8,492,493.36384985. The last known price of Wrapped HYPE is 29.11922763 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $69,615,602.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HYPE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HYPE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HYPE using one of the exchanges listed above.

