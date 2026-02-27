StandX DUSD (DUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $104.91 Million

StandX DUSD (DUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, StandX DUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One StandX DUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001513 BTC on exchanges. StandX DUSD has a total market cap of $104.91 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of StandX DUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,009.48 or 1.00285595 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,420.48 or 1.00546785 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About StandX DUSD

StandX DUSD was first traded on April 8th, 2025. StandX DUSD’s total supply is 104,975,203 tokens. The official message board for StandX DUSD is docs.standx.com/blog. StandX DUSD’s official Twitter account is @standx_official. StandX DUSD’s official website is standx.com.

StandX DUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StandX DUSD (DUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StandX DUSD has a current supply of 104,893,016.307285. The last known price of StandX DUSD is 0.99906022 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,106,215.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://standx.com/.”

