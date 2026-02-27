pumpBTC Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.33 (PUMPBTC)

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, pumpBTC has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One pumpBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. pumpBTC has a market cap of $37.33 and approximately $72.05 thousand worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,009.48 or 1.00285595 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,420.48 or 1.00546785 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pumpBTC

pumpBTC’s launch date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 692 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,488 tokens. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official website is pumpbtc.xyz.

pumpBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 691.61522646 with 2,488.3088914 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 0.01518038 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $105,368.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pumpBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pumpBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

