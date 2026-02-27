Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Up 32.3% This Week

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $2.90 million and $33.21 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,815,634 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

