JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,314 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.68% of Grand Canyon Education worth $42,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $65,736,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,853,000 after purchasing an additional 204,582 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,910,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2,453.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 126,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $14,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.37 and a 12-month high of $223.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.92 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 19.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher?education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation’s largest private Christian universities. The company’s offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non?traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

