JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,279 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.29% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $39,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after buying an additional 199,835 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 480.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $109.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average of $103.47.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

