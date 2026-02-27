Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at UBS Group

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on A. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $121.00 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $160.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 18.26%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10,600.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Management set a FY?26 revenue target of $7.3B–$7.5B and said it is expanding its “Ignite” operating system to drive margin improvement — a strategic signal that management expects revenue and margin expansion over the year. Agilent outlines $7.3B–$7.5B FY26 revenue target

Management set a FY?26 revenue target of $7.3B–$7.5B and said it is expanding its “Ignite” operating system to drive margin improvement — a strategic signal that management expects revenue and margin expansion over the year. Positive Sentiment: Company-issued guidance: FY?26 EPS range of 5.900–6.040 and Q2 EPS guidance roughly in-line with consensus, which provides a forward box for expectations and suggests management confidence despite a soft quarter. Agilent earnings/guidance details

Company-issued guidance: FY?26 EPS range of 5.900–6.040 and Q2 EPS guidance roughly in-line with consensus, which provides a forward box for expectations and suggests management confidence despite a soft quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Top line growth remains positive — revenue rose about 7% YoY to ~$1.80B — but it narrowly missed some sell?side estimates, leaving the print mixed from a growth standpoint. Agilent Q1 earnings/revenue recap

Top line growth remains positive — revenue rose about 7% YoY to ~$1.80B — but it narrowly missed some sell?side estimates, leaving the print mixed from a growth standpoint. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed consensus by $0.01 (reported $1.36 vs. ~$1.37 consensus) and revenue came in slightly below estimates; management cited a U.S. winter snowstorm that disrupted shipments and hurt margins — the immediate driver of the share decline. Agilent shares fall after Q1 earnings miss

EPS missed consensus by $0.01 (reported $1.36 vs. ~$1.37 consensus) and revenue came in slightly below estimates; management cited a U.S. winter snowstorm that disrupted shipments and hurt margins — the immediate driver of the share decline. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash-flow signs were weak: operating profit and operating cash flow declined year-over-year, which raises near-term margin and free-cash-flow concerns for investors focused on quality of earnings. Q1 results: cash flow and profit weakness

Profitability and cash-flow signs were weak: operating profit and operating cash flow declined year-over-year, which raises near-term margin and free-cash-flow concerns for investors focused on quality of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Several brokers trimmed price targets (UBS, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Barclays) while largely maintaining buy/overweight ratings — a sign of reduced near?term upside and caution among analysts despite longer?term positive views. Analyst price target changes

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

