BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

NYSE:BJ opened at $96.76 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $121.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $637,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,862.82. The trade was a 12.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

