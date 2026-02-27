IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IONQ. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on IonQ in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.
In other news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,124.60. The trade was a 24.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,616 shares of company stock worth $1,322,096. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,160,000 after buying an additional 2,663,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,074,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,753,000. Finally, Marex Group plc raised its stake in IonQ by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,866 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and guidance surprise — IonQ reported Q4 revenue of $61.9M (up ~429% YoY), beat estimates and raised FY?2026 revenue guidance to $225M–$245M, driving the rally. MarketBeat: IonQ Just Delivered the Quarter That Changes the Quantum Narrative
- Positive Sentiment: Large cash cushion — IonQ exited 2025 with roughly $3.3B in cash and investments, reducing dilution risk and giving management runway to invest aggressively. MarketBeat: Cash advantage discussion
- Positive Sentiment: Defense and commercial contract momentum — IonQ was selected to support the Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ and completed a major Romanian QKD network deployment, validating government demand for its tech. InsideHPC: SHIELD IDIQ selection Yahoo: Romania QKD deployment
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A and supply?chain moves — Acquisitions (Vector Atomic, SkyWater) position IonQ for integrated sensing/manufacturing that appeal to defense and enterprise buyers. MarketBeat: Acquisitions and strategic rationale
- Positive Sentiment: Support from some sell?side firms — Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy and Benchmark kept a buy rating (lowered PT) — bullish voices that can sustain upward momentum. Benzinga: Analyst actions
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector context — analysts and comparisons to peers (e.g., Rigetti) are highlighting where upside vs. execution risk remains; useful for relative-risk assessment but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks: Rigetti vs IonQ
- Negative Sentiment: Margins and cash burn remain issues — gross margin contracted in Q4 and management guided an adjusted loss of ~$310M–$330M for 2026, keeping long?term profitability a risk. Zacks: Gross margin down
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed targets / moved to neutral — JPMorgan cut its PT to $42 (neutral) and DA Davidson lowered its PT to $35 (neutral), signaling lingering valuation concerns. Benzinga: Analyst price target cuts
- Negative Sentiment: Minor insider selling disclosed — a director sold a small block of shares; not large enough alone to alter the picture but worth noting. SEC filing: insider sale
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.
