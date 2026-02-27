RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells $1,301,397.28 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 121,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,301,397.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,482,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,390.88. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
RealReal Price Performance
Shares of REAL stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.65. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $17.39.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — REAL reported EPS of $0.06 vs. consensus $0.04 and revenue of $194.05M vs. $190.62M, with revenue up ~51% year-over-year, signaling stronger top?line recovery and margin progress. Q4 beat article
- Positive Sentiment: Guidance slightly raised — management issued Q1 and FY2026 revenue ranges above consensus (Q1: $185M–$189M vs. ~$183M consensus; FY: $765M–$780M vs. ~$763M consensus), which supports expectations for continued growth this year. Earnings press release
- Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum & GMV milestone — company reported accelerating active buyer growth and surpassed $2B in GMV for the year, supporting marketplace scale and fee revenue potential. GlobeNewswire release
- Positive Sentiment: AI initiative could lift throughput and margins — management emphasized expanding AI across sourcing, authentication and pricing to scale listings and reduce handling time, a potential multi-quarter margin tailwind if execution follows. PYMNTS AI article
- Neutral Sentiment: Third?party comparisons and analyst views are mixed — outside analyses and a range of analyst price targets (consensus moderate buy) may add volatility but don’t directly change fundamentals. Third?party analysis
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — several executives (CEO, CFO, CAO and others) disclosed material sales in late Feb, which could concern investors about insider sentiment or create selling pressure despite company-level positives. Insider sale report
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 target price on RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.
About RealReal
The RealReal, Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.
At the core of The RealReal’s business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.
