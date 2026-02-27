RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells $1,301,397.28 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 121,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,301,397.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,482,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,390.88. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.65. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — REAL reported EPS of $0.06 vs. consensus $0.04 and revenue of $194.05M vs. $190.62M, with revenue up ~51% year-over-year, signaling stronger top?line recovery and margin progress. Q4 beat article

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 589.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 887,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 759,160 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 6.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,332,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 target price on RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

The RealReal, Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal’s business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

