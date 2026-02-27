Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,470 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.12% of Atlassian worth $51,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 60.4% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 447.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $79.43 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $295.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -110.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.32.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $1,240,120.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,361,684.90. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $1,240,120.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,121,564.55. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 420,451 shares of company stock worth $60,453,896 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

