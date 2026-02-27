Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWH. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Camping World from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

NYSE:CWH opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.08. Camping World has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 2,275.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages kept constructive ratings (buy/outperform/overweight) despite lowering price targets, signaling some analysts still see upside from current levels. BMO cut its target to $16 and maintained an “outperform” rating. BMO Lowers Target

Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

