PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,584 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 11.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 464,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 173,720 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 325,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 101,530 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 164,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.91 on Thursday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

