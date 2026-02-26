Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,524 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 3.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,307,457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after buying an additional 6,097,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $295,508,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a PE ratio of 213.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Phillip Securities initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.05.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: DISA granted Palantir Impact Level?6 provisional authorization, allowing Palantir’s stack to run in the most sensitive DoD cloud/edge environments — expands addressable DoD opportunity and supports defense revenue durability. Read More.

DISA granted Palantir Impact Level?6 provisional authorization, allowing Palantir’s stack to run in the most sensitive DoD cloud/edge environments — expands addressable DoD opportunity and supports defense revenue durability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced a GE Aerospace partnership to support a Defense Logistics Agency contract (supply?chain/fleet optimization for J85 engines) — a concrete, revenue?bearing use of Palantir’s AI for defense customers. Read More.

Palantir announced a GE Aerospace partnership to support a Defense Logistics Agency contract (supply?chain/fleet optimization for J85 engines) — a concrete, revenue?bearing use of Palantir’s AI for defense customers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Mizuho upgraded/endorsed Palantir as a “category of one,” and several boutiques raised targets — analyst upgrades can lift sentiment and buying flows after recent weakness. Read More.

Analyst bullishness: Mizuho upgraded/endorsed Palantir as a “category of one,” and several boutiques raised targets — analyst upgrades can lift sentiment and buying flows after recent weakness. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia CEO remarks and broad AI optimism are lifting AI platform names (tailwind for Palantir’s AIP adoption narrative). Positive industry headlines can re?rate software multiple expansion expectations. Read More.

Nvidia CEO remarks and broad AI optimism are lifting AI platform names (tailwind for Palantir’s AIP adoption narrative). Positive industry headlines can re?rate software multiple expansion expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Commercial partnerships (e.g., Rackspace) and strong earnings/growth writeups reinforce the long?term story, but analysts remain split on valuation — supportive for holders, less decisive for near?term direction. Read More.

Commercial partnerships (e.g., Rackspace) and strong earnings/growth writeups reinforce the long?term story, but analysts remain split on valuation — supportive for holders, less decisive for near?term direction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options/strategy pieces (selling puts, protective trades) reflect increased trader interest and higher implied volatility — useful for income/hedge-oriented investors but not a directional fundamental change. Read More.

Options/strategy pieces (selling puts, protective trades) reflect increased trader interest and higher implied volatility — useful for income/hedge-oriented investors but not a directional fundamental change. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling disclosed this week — multiple senior execs (including Alex Karp, S. Cohen, Shyam Sankar and others) executed large block sales, raising governance and confidence concerns among investors. Read More.

Heavy insider selling disclosed this week — multiple senior execs (including Alex Karp, S. Cohen, Shyam Sankar and others) executed large block sales, raising governance and confidence concerns among investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Governance/legal/valuation headwinds: Michael Burry’s public bearish stance, congressional trading scrutiny and articles citing a large pullback (35–38%) are amplifying fear and triggering technical selling in a high?beta stock. Read More.

Governance/legal/valuation headwinds: Michael Burry’s public bearish stance, congressional trading scrutiny and articles citing a large pullback (35–38%) are amplifying fear and triggering technical selling in a high?beta stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reported well?timed congressional/representative stock sales are drawing scrutiny (suspicious timing headlines) that can exacerbate short?term volatility and investor caution. Read More.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.