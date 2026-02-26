Zacks Research Forecasts Lower Earnings for MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research note issued on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 60.84% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MGIC Investment from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Report on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $26.51 on Thursday. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 701,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 264,968 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,625.5% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 233,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 472,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 71,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,094.39. This represents a 14.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $3,690,271.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 822,588 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,807.88. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 189,203 shares of company stock worth $5,058,572 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance in the United States. Established in 1957 as the nation’s first private mortgage insurer, MGIC helps lenders manage credit risk and facilitates homeownership by protecting mortgage loans against default. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company operates through its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, and maintains relationships with a broad network of originators and servicers nationwide.

The company’s primary business activity involves issuing mortgage insurance policies that enable borrowers to purchase homes with down payments below traditional lending thresholds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.