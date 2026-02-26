Great Hill Capital LLC Invests $522,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Great Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 312,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,925,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $84.28.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

