RKL Wealth Management LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.
- Positive Sentiment: Big drop in short interest — Short interest fell ~37.7% to ~45.8M shares as of Feb. 13, leaving ~8.3% of shares sold short and a days-to-cover of ~0.4; lower short exposure reduces forced selling risk and can support upside for SLV.
- Positive Sentiment: Silver price jump above key levels is lifting SLV — Precious-metal analysts report silver has surged above $90, fueling ETF inflows and momentum buying. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Soars Above $90.00 As Rally Continues
- Positive Sentiment: Technical buying cited by market media — Kitco highlights technical buying driving silver ahead of gold, a catalyst for short-term upside in silver-backed ETFs. Silver leads gold higher on technical buying
- Positive Sentiment: Retail investor confidence and ETF demand — Coverage notes retail investors remain confident and Amplify ETFs commentary points to continued retail interest supporting ETF flows into silver. Silver is consolidating, but retail investors remain confident – Amplify ETFs
- Positive Sentiment: Sentiment shift among retail/short players — Coverage from 24/7 Wall St. says Reddit bears have pulled back, reducing a key headwind for SLV’s rally. SLV Climbs as Reddit Bears Wave the White Flag
- Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwinds — Analysts point to geopolitical risk and a softer U.S. dollar as supporting safe-haven demand for silver and gold, underpinning ETF buying. Gold and Silver Analysis: Geopolitical Risks and Weak Dollar Drive Bullish Momentum
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed technical outlook — Some FXEmpire pieces flag possible short-term re-tests or pullbacks around key technical levels (discussing breakout vs pullback scenarios), implying volatility ahead for SLV. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: $5,200 Breakout or Pullback Ahead – Can XAU Extend Toward $5,290?
- Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and choppy trade remain headwinds — Multiple reports note gold profit-taking and choppy silver sessions that could limit follow-through gains and produce short-term reversals. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Retreats As Traders Take Profits After Rally Gold sees profit taking; silver up in choppy trade
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
