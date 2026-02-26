RKL Wealth Management LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $80.04 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $109.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

