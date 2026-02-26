What is Sidoti’s Forecast for Metallus FY2026 Earnings?

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Metallus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 24th. Sidoti analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Metallus’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Metallus’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Metallus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metallus in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Metallus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:MTUS opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $712.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. Metallus has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.83 million. Metallus had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTUS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Metallus by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,501,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60,251 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Metallus by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 411,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 301,431 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metallus during the second quarter valued at about $8,575,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Metallus by 7.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,402,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 94,455 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metallus during the second quarter worth about $1,138,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 10,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $219,295.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 189,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,864.56. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $328,592. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha upgraded MTUS to “Strong Buy” and set a $32 price target, citing production ramp, aerospace/defense demand and DoD munitions contracts that could drive volume, pricing and cash?flow improvements. Metallus Share Price Pullback Bring New Opportunity For Long-Term Investors

Seeking Alpha upgraded MTUS to “Strong Buy” and set a $32 price target, citing production ramp, aerospace/defense demand and DoD munitions contracts that could drive volume, pricing and cash?flow improvements. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised a couple of near?term quarterly estimates — Q2 2026 EPS to $0.29 (from $0.27) and Q3 2027 EPS to $0.46 (from $0.45) — small upward moves that suggest select quarters could outperform expectations.

Sidoti raised a couple of near?term quarterly estimates — Q2 2026 EPS to $0.29 (from $0.27) and Q3 2027 EPS to $0.46 (from $0.45) — small upward moves that suggest select quarters could outperform expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The market consensus full?year EPS remains about $0.66; Sidoti’s mixed revisions change the distribution of earnings across quarters without moving the consensus today.

The market consensus full?year EPS remains about $0.66; Sidoti’s mixed revisions change the distribution of earnings across quarters without moving the consensus today. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti cut FY2026 EPS substantially to $0.83 from $1.17, signaling a weaker FY outlook that could pressure the stock if others follow suit.

Sidoti cut FY2026 EPS substantially to $0.83 from $1.17, signaling a weaker FY outlook that could pressure the stock if others follow suit. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti trimmed FY2027 to $1.47 (from $1.63) and made steep quarter?level downgrades — notably Q4 2026 EPS to $0.09 (from $0.32) and Q4 2027 to $0.23 (from $0.41) — indicating lower near?term profitability than previously expected.

Sidoti trimmed FY2027 to $1.47 (from $1.63) and made steep quarter?level downgrades — notably Q4 2026 EPS to $0.09 (from $0.32) and Q4 2027 to $0.23 (from $0.41) — indicating lower near?term profitability than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: Additional Sidoti cuts include Q1 2026 (to $0.13 from $0.22) and Q3 2026 (to $0.33 from $0.36), reinforcing a pattern of reduced near?term earnings visibility.

Metallus, Inc (NYSE:MTUS) is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

