Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and traded as high as $16.35. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $16.3150, with a volume of 78,171 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded Astellas Pharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Citigroup cut Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Astellas Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 15.63%.The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc is a Tokyo-based, global pharmaceutical company traded in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol ALPMY. The company focuses on discovering, developing and marketing prescription medicines in key therapeutic areas, including oncology, urology, immunology, neuroscience and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases. Astellas seeks to bring innovative treatments to market by combining internal research capabilities with external partnerships and collaborative agreements around the world.

Core products in Astellas’ portfolio include the immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus), the overactive bladder treatments Vesicare (solifenacin) and Myrbetriq (mirabegron), and the prostate cancer therapy Xtandi (enzalutamide).

