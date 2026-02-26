Short Interest in MRP SynthEquity ETF (NYSEARCA:SNTH) Increases By 347.0%

MRP SynthEquity ETF (NYSEARCA:SNTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,841 shares, an increase of 347.0% from the January 29th total of 5,333 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,530 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,530 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRP SynthEquity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in MRP SynthEquity ETF by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MRP SynthEquity ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 82,848 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MRP SynthEquity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000.

MRP SynthEquity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SNTH opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49. MRP SynthEquity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.13.

MRP SynthEquity ETF Company Profile

The MRP SynthEquity ETF (SNTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. STNH is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through SPX options (S&P 500 index) and US Treasuries. The fund is designed to provide a floor against market losses, approximately 15% of every one-year rolling period. SNTH was launched on Mar 10, 2025 and is issued by Measured Risk Portfolios.

