PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and traded as high as $47.08. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 5,595 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of PhenixFIN from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PhenixFIN has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PhenixFIN
PhenixFIN Price Performance
Insider Transactions at PhenixFIN
In other news, CEO David A. Lorber acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $45,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,287.04. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,044 shares of company stock valued at $137,733 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFX. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PhenixFIN by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 175,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PhenixFIN Company Profile
PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PhenixFIN
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.