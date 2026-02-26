PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and traded as high as $47.08. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 5,595 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of PhenixFIN from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PhenixFIN has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33.

In other news, CEO David A. Lorber acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.44 per share, for a total transaction of $45,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,287.04. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,044 shares of company stock valued at $137,733 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFX. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PhenixFIN by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 175,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

