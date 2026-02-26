Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Acquires 1,336,978 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,453,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336,978 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 2.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $245,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,927,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,935,092,000 after buying an additional 2,470,213 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,111,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,859,211,000 after acquiring an additional 606,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,659,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,657,193,000 after purchasing an additional 325,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,257,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,193,618,000 after purchasing an additional 595,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,668,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.