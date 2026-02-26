Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,893 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $40,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Sysco by 0.3% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 40,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,915.32. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Weiss Ratings raised Sysco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

