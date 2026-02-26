AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF $DWAW Holdings Lessened by Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,157 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF makes up 12.9% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC owned 79.34% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $67,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 151,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWAW opened at $46.90 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Dividend Announcement

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 76.0%.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

