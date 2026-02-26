Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 8,335 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. CoreWeave accounts for 1.4% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in CoreWeave by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.
- Positive Sentiment: Report that CoreWeave is pursuing a roughly $8.5 billion loan/financing package reportedly backed by Meta — would materially finance data?center buildout and signal strong customer commitment if completed. CoreWeave plans to raise $8.5 billion in a deal backed by Meta: Report
- Positive Sentiment: Reported institutional buying from a visible investor (reported ARK Invest purchase) — a modest vote of confidence ahead of earnings. Cathie Wood buys $3.5 million in Nvidia-backed stock ahead of earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming catalyst: Q4 earnings and guidance are due imminently — results and commentary on backlog, Denton data?center timing and capital needs could create short-term volatility. CoreWeave Q4 earnings on deck: What to expect
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/analyst debate continues about fair value vs. peers (CRWV vs. MSFT) — keeps trading interest high but is not a single directional trigger. CRWV vs. MSFT: Which AI Infrastructure Stock is the Better Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: Multiple class?action lawsuits and numerous law?firm solicitations allege CoreWeave misled investors about data?center completion and its ability to scale — a sustained litigation exposure that can pressure the stock and increase near?term downside risk. CoreWeave, Inc. Slapped With Securities Class Action — Hagens Berman
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Several executives (including the CFO and EVP) disclosed sizable sales on Feb. 20 — while not uncommon, these filings are fueling investor concern about timing/conviction. SEC Form 4 — Nitin Agrawal sale
- Negative Sentiment: Funding/credit uncertainty and leverage risks: reporting notes Blue Owl failed to secure a previously reported $4B financing for a project and highlights sector credit tightening, new AI chip tariffs and CoreWeave’s high leverage — all amplify downside if execution or demand softens. CoreWeave Confronts Lawsuits And Funding Strains Before Pivotal Earnings Report
In related news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $8,083,859.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 185,181 shares in the company, valued at $14,557,078.41. The trade was a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $8,066,200.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,922,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,738,461.80. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,565,769 shares of company stock valued at $388,715,556 in the last three months.
A number of research firms recently commented on CRWV. Truist Financial started coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
