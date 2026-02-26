Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 8,335 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. CoreWeave accounts for 1.4% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in CoreWeave by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $98.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.59. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

In related news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $8,083,859.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 185,181 shares in the company, valued at $14,557,078.41. The trade was a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $8,066,200.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,922,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,738,461.80. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,565,769 shares of company stock valued at $388,715,556 in the last three months.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWV. Truist Financial started coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

