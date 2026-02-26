Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 30,612 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $152.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average is $132.48.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

