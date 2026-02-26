Needham & Company LLC Lowers Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $32.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday. New Street Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.79.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

