HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,418 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,924 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 136.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 476.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.3%

HDFC Bank stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $163.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDB has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised HDFC Bank from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.