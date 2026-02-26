US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,438,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $387,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $149.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $156.93. The company has a market capitalization of $621.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.