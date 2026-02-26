Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Prologis by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 87.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 34.5% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $140.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.80%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.