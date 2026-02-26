Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,882 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $713,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 452,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after acquiring an additional 50,093 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $120.58 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $123.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.68.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.