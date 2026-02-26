Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 55,783 shares, a growth of 636.6% from the January 29th total of 7,573 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Straumann has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) is a Swiss-based dental technology company that develops, manufactures and markets restorative, regenerative and digital solutions for dental professionals. The company’s core offerings center on implant-supported restorations and components, biomaterials used for bone and soft-tissue regeneration, and a range of prosthetic products used by dentists and dental laboratories to restore oral function and aesthetics.

In addition to implant and biomaterial product lines, Straumann provides digital dentistry solutions that support treatment planning and workflows.

