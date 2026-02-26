Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.46 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $3.46, FiscalAI reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 280.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEAM-304 is a new liver-directed base editing program for PKU targeting the two most common mutations (including R408W ), with preclinical single-dose (0.3 mg/kg) data showing plasma Phe normalized by day 7 and an IND planned in 2026 .

Beam announced a strategic, long-term non-dilutive financing facility with Sixth Street worth up to $500 million ($100M funded at close), and with $1.25B in cash/securities and an expected minimum draw, now projects runway into mid-2029 to support risto-cel launch and key pipeline milestones.

(? $100M funded at close), and with $1.25B in cash/securities and an expected minimum draw, now projects runway into to support risto?cel launch and key pipeline milestones. The company reaffirmed risto?cel as a potentially differentiated autologous therapy for sickle cell and says the financing plus optimized manufacturing (median mobilization cycle of one) positions Beam to commercialize and meet patient demand more efficiently.

While Beam and collaborators report FDA openness to an umbrella IND approach and the new Plausible Mechanism draft guidance could enable platform approvals, the guidance is still draft and applicability to PKU (and many variant?specific programs) remains ambiguous, leaving regulatory and clinical risk around timelines and evidence requirements.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering set a $41.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 18,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $644,749.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,485.18. This represents a 16.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,467,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,590,000 after buying an additional 1,428,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,228,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 237.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,665,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,977 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,218,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

