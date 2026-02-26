Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.46 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $3.46, FiscalAI reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 280.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Here are the key takeaways from Beam Therapeutics’ conference call:
- BEAM-304 is a new liver-directed base editing program for PKU targeting the two most common mutations (including R408W), with preclinical single-dose (0.3 mg/kg) data showing plasma Phe normalized by day 7 and an IND planned in 2026.
- Beam announced a strategic, long-term non-dilutive financing facility with Sixth Street worth up to $500 million (? $100M funded at close), and with $1.25B in cash/securities and an expected minimum draw, now projects runway into mid?2029 to support risto?cel launch and key pipeline milestones.
- The company reaffirmed risto?cel as a potentially differentiated autologous therapy for sickle cell and says the financing plus optimized manufacturing (median mobilization cycle of one) positions Beam to commercialize and meet patient demand more efficiently.
- While Beam and collaborators report FDA openness to an umbrella IND approach and the new Plausible Mechanism draft guidance could enable platform approvals, the guidance is still draft and applicability to PKU (and many variant?specific programs) remains ambiguous, leaving regulatory and clinical risk around timelines and evidence requirements.
NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $36.44.
- Positive Sentiment: Big Q4 beat and materially stronger cash position — Beam reported $2.33 EPS (vs. est. -$1.13) and revenue of $114.1M (vs. ~ $13M est.), driven by milestone-related revenue; also secured a $500M financing facility that management says extends the cash runway into mid?2029. This supports near?term funding risk. BEAM’s Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnering with Pfizer — Pfizer locked a global license for Beam’s gene?editing candidate after exiting a gene?therapy program, validating Beam’s IP/technology and offering potential future milestones or collaboration upside. After gene therapy exit, Pfizer locks in global license for Beam gene editing candidate
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress — Beam published a new approach for directly correcting PKU mutations, signaling continued R&D momentum that could expand long?term value if translated clinically. Beam Designs New Approach for Direct Correction of Mutations Causing PKU
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst divergence — Wedbush raised its price target sharply to $65 (outperform), reflecting bullish long?term expectations, while other houses show more mixed views. This creates divergent signals for investors. Wedbush raises BEAM target
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and call — Transcripts and earnings?call highlights are available with management commentary on strategy and financing; useful for assessing execution risks and cadence of milestone revenue. Beam Therapeutics Inc. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed/negative analyst signal — RBC raised its target to $26 but kept a “sector perform” call; that target sits below recent trade, implying downside from current levels and contributing to near?term selling pressure. BEAM price target raised at RBC Capital
- Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals remain loss?making — the company still reports negative margins and analysts expect FY EPS to remain negative, leaving valuation dependent on future clinical/commercial milestones. This drives volatility despite the quarter’s one?time revenue items. MarketBeat BEAM profile
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data appears inconsistent/zeroed out in recent reporting (likely a data glitch), so short?pressure explanations for intraday moves are unclear. (No external link — reported data anomaly.)
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering set a $41.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.19.
In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 18,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $644,749.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,485.18. This represents a 16.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,467,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,590,000 after buying an additional 1,428,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,228,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 237.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,665,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,977 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,218,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
Beam Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.
Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.
