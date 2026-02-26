RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Short Interest Update

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the January 29th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

RemeGen Price Performance

OTCMKTS REGMF opened at $10.45 on Thursday. RemeGen has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28.

About RemeGen

RemeGen Co, Ltd. is a Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and immunology. Since its founding in 2009, RemeGen has built a portfolio of antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), monoclonal antibodies and bispecific antibodies aimed at addressing a range of solid tumors and immune-related conditions. The company leverages its in-house discovery, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to advance its pipeline from preclinical stages through clinical trials.

RemeGen’s lead product candidate, Disitamab Vedotin (RC48), is a HER2-targeting ADC that has received regulatory approval in China for HER2-positive gastric cancer and urothelial carcinoma.

