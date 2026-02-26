Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 719 shares, a growth of 197.1% from the January 29th total of 242 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,563 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,563 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Chemcl Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SOMMY opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.28. Sumitomo Chemcl has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

About Sumitomo Chemcl

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. is a diversified chemical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1913 as part of the historic Sumitomo Group, the company has grown into a global industry leader, operating across multiple chemical and material science industries. It is listed in Japan’s premier equity markets and is available to U.S. investors via its American depositary receipts trading under the ticker SOMMY on the OTCMKTS exchange.

The company’s operations are organized into several core business segments, including petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT?related chemicals, living materials, and health & crop sciences.

