Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,435.4167.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,475.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,382.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,412.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,371.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.42. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 495.07% and a net margin of 21.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.41 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,714.56. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,062,257,000 after buying an additional 376,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,989,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,813.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 124,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,165,000 after acquiring an additional 119,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 969,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,064,000 after acquiring an additional 109,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

