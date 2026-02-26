Mint Incorporation Limited (NASDAQ:MIMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mint Incorporation Limited (NASDAQ:MIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 818,050 shares, an increase of 317.8% from the January 29th total of 195,812 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,372,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,372,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mint Incorporation in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mint Incorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mint Incorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Mint Incorporation by 71.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mint Incorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mint Incorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

MIMI opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Mint Incorporation has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

About Mint Incorporation

Mint, Inc Ltd. is a company that engages in the provision of interior design and fit works. The company offers design services including layout plans and sketches presented in the form of 3d technical drawing and design and fit out services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

